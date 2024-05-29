|
29.05.2024 17:56:00
BHP’s £38m tilt for Anglo ends in failure, and recrimination
BHP’S £38m tilt for Anglo American ended in failure on Wednesday afternoon after the Australian mining group announced a widely expected outcome that it would not submit a formal takeover offer.This was after Anglo refused to extend talks, saying during an all-action day that the risks of BHP’s proposed takeover were too large for shareholders. While BHP had twice increased the value of its all-share proposal for Anglo, BHP had not sufficiently addressed structural concerns, said Anglo.Mike Henry, CEO of BHP said the group’s plans to derisk the takeover was not given sufficient hearing by Anglo. Commenting in a statement to the London Stock Exchange, Henry said that despite “numerous requests, we were not able to access from Anglo American key information required to formulate measures to address the excess risk they perceive”.BHP offered 0.8860 of its shares for each Anglo share valuing Anglo at £29.34 per share on its undisturbed price (April 23). This represented a significant advance on BHP’s initial offer, which came to light on April 24, of around £25/share.But the structure of the proposal was largely unchanged throughout in which BHP wanted Anglo to unbundle its shares in Johannesburg-listed businesses, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and Kumba Iron Ore before completing the takeover.Anglo, which described its discussions with BHP as “extensive”, said the risks to its shareholders of clearing regulatory procedures in South Africa were “disproportionately high”. This was despite BHP submitting a subsequent proposals, which it disclosed this morning, in which it would share the costs of the structure, install a break-fee clause in the event of deal failure, as well as continue to invest in Anglo’s social investment schemes in South Africa through a Johannesburg office.“We remain of the view that our proposal was the most effective structure to deliver value for Anglo American shareholders, and we are confident that, working together with Anglo American, we could have obtained all required regulatory approvals, including in South Africa,” said Henry.The post BHP’s £38m tilt for Anglo ends in failure, and recrimination appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
