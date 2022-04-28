BHX 1031 Exchange Experiences Increased 1031 Exchange Volume since Implementing Exchange Manager ProSM

BHX 1031 Exchange implemented the patented 1031 exchange workflow technology, Exchange Manager ProSM by Accruit, in mid-January 2022 and has seen a 50% increase in 1031 exchange volume.

DENVER, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BHX 1031 Exchange, an independent Qualified Intermediary (QI) has seen a 50% increase in 1031 Exchange volume and at least a 50% reduction in laborious exchange processes since implementing Exchange Manager ProSM. Exchange Manager ProSM, a patented technology solution for 1031 exchanges, features autogenerated exchange agreements, assignments, and notifications. The cloud-based system allows for access to all 1031 exchange data, documents, and reports 24/7 from any device.

BHX 1031 Exchange implemented Exchange Manager Pro(SM) in Jan. 2022 and has seen a 50% increase in 1031 exchange volume.

BHX 1031 Exchange's CEO and Founder, Brad Horton, implemented Exchange Manager ProSM after outgrowing his original cumbersome software that required photocopying documents, manila file storage and manual, time-consuming tasks for each exchange. Brad stated that implementing Exchange Manager ProSM was, "one of the better decisions" he ever made. The digital solution eliminates paper processes and the need for storing paper files.

BHX notes that some of the most beneficial features of Exchange Manager ProSM include: the ability to have all information in one click, efficiencies created through single-entry data, and the support provided by Accruit during implementation, training and beyond. "It is like having two or three brains without having to issue paychecks," said Brad.

"We couldn't be more excited to see the results Brad and BHX 1031 Exchange are seeing with Exchange Manager ProSM. Our one-of-a-kind, patented 1031 exchange software can revolutionize the industry, becoming the standard method by which all 1031 exchanges are processed," stated Brent Abrahm, President and CEO of Accruit.

About Exchange Manager Pro SM

Exchange Manager ProSM is a proprietary, online software application that makes administering 1031 exchanges safe, secure, and simple. Exchange Manager ProSM was designed to automate routine functions of Qualified Intermediaries including: online client onboarding, document creation and distribution, and automatic deadline reminders and notifications.

www.exchangemanagerpro.com

About BHX 1031 Exchange

BHX 1031 Exchange, founded by Brad Horton, with over 27 years' experience in 1031 tax exchanges involving over 7,000 transactions throughout the country. Brad has been involved in the Arizona real estate marketing since 1977 and has over 45 years' experience including purchasing properties for investors, mortgage lending, and teaching continuing education such as contract law, Understanding the 1031 Exchange.

