BI meets data science in Microsoft Fabric

The modern enterprise is powered by data, bringing together information from across the organization and using business analysis tools to deliver answers to any relevant questions. Those tools give access to real-time information, as well as using historic data to provide predictions of future trends based on the current state of the business.What’s essential to delivering that tooling is having a common data layer across the enterprise, bringing in many different sources and providing one place to query that data. A common data layer, or “data fabric,” gives the organization a baseline of truth that can be used to inform both short-term and long-term decision-making, powering both instantaneous dashboard views and the machine learning models that help identify both trends and issues.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel