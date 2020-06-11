BIASC Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of New Homes Showcase Linking Buyers Seeking Attractive Communities with BIASC-Member Builders

IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is celebrating the first anniversary of its highly successful New Homes Showcase . The online showcase has become a valuable and authoritative resource for the building industry by directly engaging consumers with the latest builder communities without the intermediation of third-party websites.

Since over 90% of homebuyers reportedly begin their search for a new home online, the showcase is intended to increase BIASC-member builders' share of that digital flow. Since its unveiling just a year ago, over 50 communities have been listed to participate in the showcase. In addition, it has generated some 86,000 click-throughs to builders from interested potential homebuyers.

With the highly user-friendly platform, prospective buyers select a community in which they are interested. They are then connected directly to the website of the builder for that community to obtain further details and begin an interaction. Furthermore, the service provides prospective homebuyers with peace of mind by engaging them with new-home builders that have longstanding credibility through their membership in the 90-year-old association.

"We were very excited when we debuted this innovative offering to the market," said BIASC EVP Craig Foster. "And we are extremely pleased with the response it has received by both the builders and the buyers through this powerful online resource."

The BIASC New Homes Showcase augments other strategic traffic generation programs such as the BIASC Sign Program and builder billboard campaigns. Moreover, this approach to linking buyers and builders results in better qualified traffic that is more likely to drive action and lead to a sale. Another significant advantage of the program is the exclusivity of leads and data that is shared with builder members while being protected from automated referrals to competitive communities.

The BIASC New Homes Showcase is powered by NewHomesDirectory.com , an innovative engine with proven performance through a non-traditional, "buyer direct to builder" and consumer-centric approach.

For more information on the BIASC New Homes Showcase and the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit https://showcase.biasc.org/builders

About BIASC

Headquartered in Irvine, California, the Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is a leading advocate for thousands of building industry leaders who are committed to a better future for California by building communities, creating jobs and ensuring housing opportunities for everyone. The association has launched its New Homes Showcase, an important initiative designed to serve as a leading authoritative resource in the building industry by engaging consumers directly with builder communities without the intermediation of third-party websites. Learn more at BIASC.org .

