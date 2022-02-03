BiasSync Announces Upcoming Equity Workshops for 2022

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BiasSync announced its upcoming schedule of virtual conversations tailored to leaders at organizations seeking to enhance their equity efforts. This series covers need-to-know guidance on how to effectively advance equity.

Running until May 11, the monthly sessions include:

Advancing Equity: How to Avoid Common DEIA Mistakes

Advancing Equity: How Leaders Can Encourage Positive Representation at Work

Advancing Equity: Strategies to Avoid Workplace Nepotism and Discrimination

Advancing Equity: Improving Workplace Fairness and Employee Engagement

BiasSync CEO Michele Ruiz said, "The virtual learnings are an opportunity for organizations to optimize their DEIA efforts. Like all BiasSync tools, these sessions provide science-based solutions for immediate, tangible action. The virtual learnings will further enable company stakeholders to create, amend, revise, and revisit their foundational organizational DEIA policies."

This intensive, comprehensive series of online workshops is part of BiasSync's diverse array of solutions geared toward breaking barriers that organizations often face in advancing their diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) objectives – specifically through the lens of mitigating unconscious bias.

Based on BiasSync's powerful diagnostics—particularly its equity survey and equity audit—the virtual workshops specifically address equity and inclusion. Tied closely to diversity and accessibility, equity and inclusion comprise two fundamental pieces of the DEIA construct, but have different meanings and distinct implications. Equity is related to an organization's infrastructure, resources, policies, and practices that promote—or inhibit—access while adjusting for disparities. While equity entails opportunities, promotion, and other fluid workplace dynamics, inclusion involves the employee experience, particularly a sense of belonging and acceptance within the organization.

Organizations can enhance the virtual workshops by taking BiasSync's equity audit. The audit is designed to determine which areas a company wants to concentrate on, employing tangible, hard facts, data, and artifacts that reveal their level of equity. Similarly, BiasSync's equity survey can offer companies a unique employee perspective of the organization—their perception of equity.

About BiasSync

Los Angeles-based BiasSync is a software-as-a-service company providing a science-based solution designed to help organizations more effectively assess, measure, and manage unconscious bias in the work environment. Its purpose is to create a more fair and respectful workplace.

