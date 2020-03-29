Bible Prophecy Doesn't Have To Be As Confusing and Mysterious As You Think

BUCKHANNON, W.Va., March 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Phillip G. Richards seeks to make Bible prophecy approachable to the average Bible reader in As It Was in the Days of Noah: Foundational Studies in Bible Prophecy ($22.99, paperback, 9781631290091; $34.99, hardcover, 9781631290107; $9.99, e-book, 9781631290114).

Richards covers topics such as: God's plan of redemption for humanity in general and Israel in particular, Jesus' predictions from Matthew 24, the consummation of the times of the Gentiles, and Paul's revelation of the Church age and the catching away of the saints.

"If your desire is to rise above the murky waters of confusion so often attributed to the study of Bible prophecy, this book is for you," said Richards.

As an experienced pastor, evangelist, and teacher, Dr. Phillip G. Richards understands the need for sound biblical education, especially concerning Bible prophecy and end times. After graduating from Rhema Bible College in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma in 1978, Dr. Richards continued his studies in theology, receiving his Th. M. and Ph. D. in theology from Life Christian University in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Richards continues to minister the Word of God as Associate Pastor at Rivers of Living Water Ministries in Elkins West Virginia, and as an instructor of theology at Victory Family Church in Cranberry, Pennsylvania.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. As It Was in the Days of Noah is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.



SOURCE Xulon Press