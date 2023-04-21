BIC : Annual General Meeting of 16 May 2023 - Availability of the preparatory documents

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Annual General Meeting of 16 May 2023:

Availability of the preparatory documents

Clichy, France – April 21, 2023 - The Combined, Ordinary and Extraordinary, General Meeting of the shareholders of Société BIC will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at the Business Cloud Center, 10 bis, rue du 4 Septembre, 75002 Paris.

The notice of meeting was published at the French official legal announcement publication (BALO) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 (n°41, announcement 2300711) and the convening notice (avis de convocation) will be published in the Journal Spécial des Sociétés, a French journal of legal notice, on April 26, 2023. The documents and information relating to this General Meeting required under article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are posted on the Société BIC website (https://us.bic.com/en_us/investors-agm-shareholders), in the section entitled "Annual General Meeting 2023”.

Registered shareholders can request, within the legal and regulatory deadlines, the documents referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code and, the other documents to be made available to shareholders in connection with this General Meeting at the Company's headquarter, by email at investors.info@bicworld.com, or by request to the Company's registered office at 12-22 Boulevard Victor Hugo, 92110 Clichy.

Shareholders holding their shares in registered form will receive their convening documentation by post, or by email for those who have opted for e-notice. These documents contain the voting form, the meeting agenda, the resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the shareholders with a presentation of their purpose, as well as the main modalities of participation, voting and exercise of the shareholders' rights.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Annual General Meeting on the Société BIC website (https://us.bic.com/en_us/investors-agm-shareholders) for the latest information concerning the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast on live video here, unless technical reasons make it impossible or seriously disrupt the broadcast. A replay of the meeting will also be available on the dedicated section of the Société BIC website, accessible via the following link: https://us.bic.com/en_us/investors-agm-shareholders.

2023 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Quarter 2023 Results April 25, 2023 (post market close) 2023 Annual General Meeting May 16, 2023 2nd Quarter and 1st Half 2023 Results July 26, 2023 (post market close) 3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2023 Results October 25, 2023 (post market close)

