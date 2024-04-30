BIC Annual General Meeting of 29 May 2024: Availability of the preparatory documents

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Annual General Meeting of 29 May 2024:

Availability of the preparatory documents

Clichy, France – April 30, 2024 - The Combined, Ordinary and Extraordinary, General Meeting of the shareholders of Société BIC will be held on Wednesday, May 29th, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. at the Cloud Business Center, 10 bis, rue du 4 Septembre, 75002 Paris.

The notice of meeting (avis de reunion valant avis de convocation) was published at the French official legal announcement publication (BALO) on Friday, April 19th, 2024 (n°48, announcement 2400916) and the convening notice (avis de convocation) will be published in the Journal Spécial des Sociétés, a French newspaper of legal notice, on May 13th, 2024. The documents and information relating to this Annual General Meeting required under article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are posted on the BIC website (https://us.bic.com/en_us/investors-agm-shareholders), in the section entitled "Annual General Meeting 2024”.

Registered shareholders can request, within the legal and regulatory deadlines, the documents referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code and the other documents available to shareholders related to Annual General Meeting at the Company's headquarter, by email at investors.info@bicworld.com, or by request to the Company's registered office at 12-22 Boulevard Victor Hugo, 92110 Clichy.

Shareholders holding their shares in registered form will receive their convening documentation by post, or by email for those who have opted for e-notice. These documents contain the voting form, the meeting agenda, the resolutions to be submitted to shareholders voting, with a presentation of their purpose, as well as the main terms of participation, voting and exercise of shareholder rights.

Shareholders are invited to regularly check the section dedicated to the Annual General Meeting on the BIC website (https://us.bic.com/en_us/investors-agm-shareholders) for any latest information related to the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast live here, unless technical reasons make it impossible or seriously disrupt the broadcast. A replay of the meeting will also be available on the dedicated section of the BIC website, accessible via the following link: https://us.bic.com/en_us/investors-agm-shareholders.

2024 Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

2024 Annual General Meeting May 29, 2024 2nd Quarter and 1st Half 2024 Results July 31, 2024 (post market close) 3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2024 Results October 23, 2024 (post market close)

