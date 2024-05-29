BIC: Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SOCIÉTÉ BIC

Annual General Meeting

May 29, 2024

Payment of 2.85 euros ordinary dividend per share and 1.42 euros extraordinary dividend per share

Renewal of Société M.B.D and Marie-Aimée Bich-Dufour as Directors

Appointment of the company Grant Thornton as Statutory Auditor in charge of certifying the sustainability-related information

Clichy, France, May 29, 2024 – SOCIÉTÉ BIC's Annual General Meeting was held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Paris, at the Cloud Business Center and was broadcasted live. A replay of the event and presentations are available on BIC's website. Chaired by Nikos Koumettis, Chair of the Board, the meeting was also attended by Gonzalve Bich, Chief Executive Officer.

All the resolutions were adopted, including:

the approval of the statutory accounts and consolidated accounts for the fiscal year 2023 and the payment of an ordinary dividend of 2.85 euros per share and an extraordinary dividend of 1.42 euros per share;

the renewal of the mandates of Société M.B.D and Marie-Aimée Bich-Dufour as Directors for a term of three fiscal years;

the appointment of Grant Thornton as Statutory Auditor in charge of certifying the sustainability-related information for a term of three fiscal years;

the remuneration of the Corporate Officers for the fiscal year 2023;

the remuneration policy for the Corporate Officers for the fiscal year 2024;

the authorizations to be granted to the Board of Directors to trade in the Company's shares;

the authorizations to be granted to the Board of Directors to grant free shares to Group employees and Corporate Officers.





2024 Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

2nd Quarter and 1st Half 2024 Results July 31, 2024 (post market close) 3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2024 Results October 23, 2024 (post market close)

