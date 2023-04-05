Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.04.2023 18:12:20

BIC : Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on May 16, 2023, Meeting notice

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                        

        

Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on May 16, 2023
Meeting notice

Clichy, France – April 05, 2023 The Shareholders of SOCIETE BIC are invited to participate to the Combined (extraordinary and ordinary) Shareholders’ Meeting that will take place on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 9:30 am Paris Time at the Cloud Business Center - 10 bis, rue du 4 septembre, 75002 Paris, France.

The related meeting notice (avis de réunion valant avis de convocation) has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO1) on April 5, 2023, and includes the agenda, the draft text of the resolutions and the terms of participation and voting at this Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Documents and information concerning the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to shareholders as provided by applicable regulations and notably, on the BIC’s website at the following link: https://us.bic.com/en_us/investors-agm-shareholders

###

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations team
investors.info@bicworld.com  

 

Kimberly Stewart
Head of Investor Relations
kimberly.stewart@bicworld.com  

 		Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2023 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Quarter 2023 ResultsApril 25, 2023 (post market close)
2023 Annual General MeetingMay 16, 2023
2nd Quarter and 1st Half 2023 ResultsJuly 26, 2023 (post market close)
3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2023 ResultsOctober 25, 2023 (post market close)


1 BALO: bulletins of French legal announcements

Attachment


