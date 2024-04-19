Bic: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on May 29, 2024 - Publication of Meeting notice

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on May 29, 2024

Publication of Meeting notice

Clichy, France – April 19, 2024 – The Shareholders of SOCIÉTÉ BIC are invited to participate to the Combined (extraordinary and ordinary) Shareholders’ Meeting that will take place on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Paris time at the Cloud Business Center - 10 bis, rue du 4 septembre, 75002 Paris, France.

The related meeting notice (avis de réunion valant avis de convocation) has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO1) on April 19, 2024, and includes the agenda, the draft text of the resolutions and the terms of participation and voting at this Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Documents and information concerning the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to shareholders as provided by applicable regulations and notably, on the BIC’s website at the following link: https://us.bic.com/en_us/investors-agm-shareholders.

