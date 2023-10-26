|
BIC:Appointment of a new Director representing employees
Société BIC Board of Directors
Appointment of a new Director representing employees
Clichy, France– 26 October 2023 - BIC announces the appointment of Pascal Chevallier as Director representing the employees to the Board of Directors of Société BIC.
He was nominated by the Group’s Works Council on October 25, 2023. Pascal Chevallier becomes the second Director representing the employees, alongside Héla Madiouni. He has been appointed to replace Vincent Bedhome, whose term has expired. He will serve a three-year term.
The Board of Directors warmly thanks Vincent Bedhome for his six years of commitment and collaboration.
Pascal Chevallier graduated from the Université of Orsay with a degree in industrial computing and holds a Diplôme d’Etudes Supérieures Spécialisées (DESS) and a master’s degree in physics. In 2002, he started his career at the Bertrand Company before joining the Renault Group and then SEIMAF Automotive and Engineering as a technical pilot and special machinery designer. Since 2014, he has worked as a Special Machine Studies Manager in the Industrialization Department, serving all the divisions.
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
