BIC: Change in Board Composition - Appointment proposal of Carole Callebaut Piwnica as independent director

Clichy, France – March 20th, 2023 - Ahead of the next Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on May 16, 2023, and following the resignation of Elizabeth Bastoni from her position as independent director, the Board of Directors of Société BIC held on March 17, 2023, unanimously decided to propose the appointment of Carole Callebaut Piwnica as independent director, on the recommendation of the Nominations, Governance, and CSR Committee.

Carole Callebaut Piwnica, a citizen of Belgium, is 65 years old. She holds a law degree from the University of Brussels and a Master of Laws degree from New York University. She was a member of the New York and Paris bars. She began her career in New York at Proskauer Rose and joined the M&A department of Shearman & Sterling in Paris. She worked for 15 years in the agri-food processing industry and served as Chairman of the Amylum Group (Belgium, ingredients) and as director and vice-chairman of Tate and Lyle (UK, sugar and ingredients). She has also been an independent director of several international listed companies including Sanofi (France, pharmaceuticals), Eutelsat (France, satellites), Dairy Crest (UK, milk and cheese), and Aviva (UK, insurance). In 2006, she founded the private equity fund Naxos Capital Partners (Luxembourg), of which she was Managing Partner and was a director of its portfolio companies, including Big Red (US, soft drinks) and Amyris (US, ingredients and beauty). She is currently an independent director on the Supervisory Board of Rothschild & Co.

Subject to the vote of the Shareholders' Meeting on May 16, 2023, the Board of Directors has also recommended that Carole Callebaut Piwnica be appointed as Chair of the Remuneration Committee as well as a member of the Nominations, Governance, and CSR Committee.

Subject to the same conditions, Candace Matthews would be appointed Chair of the Nominations, Governance, and CSR Committee, in addition to her current position as member of the Audit Committee.

Nikos Koumettis, Chair of the Board, said "I am delighted that the Board has decided to propose the appointment of Carole Callebaut Piwnica. Her M&A expertise, as well as her multiple experiences as a director of international companies and her membership of several Remuneration committees, will be valuable assets for Société BIC's Board of Directors”.

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

