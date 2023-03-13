13.03.2023 10:39:28

Bic: disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares as of February 28, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                        

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and

number of shares forming the capital

as of February 28, 2023

Clichy, France – 10 March 2023

Article L 233-8-II of the French "Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French "Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

As of February 28, 2023, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 43,952,226 shares, representing:

  • 64,938,416 voting rights,
  • 64,341,188 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

 ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

 CONTACTS

Investor Relations team
investors.info@bicworld.com  

 

Michèle Ventura
Investor Relations Senior Manager
michele.ventura@bicworld.com

 		Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2023 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Quarter 2023 ResultsApril 25, 2023 (post market close)
2023 Annual General MeetingMay 16, 2023
2nd Quarter and 1st Half 2023 ResultsJuly 26, 2023 (post market close)
3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2023 ResultsOctober 26, 2023 (post market close)

