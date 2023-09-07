|
07.09.2023 19:56:29
BIC: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of August 31, 2023
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Disclosure of total number of voting rights and
number of shares forming the capital
as of August 31, 2023
Clichy, France – 07 September 2023
Article L 233-8-II of the French "Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French "Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.
As of August 31, 2023, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 43,952,226 shares, representing:
- 64,829,318 voting rights,
- 63,406,748 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
CONTACTS
| Investor Relations team
investors.info@bicworld.com
Michèle Ventura
Investor Relations Senior Manager
michele.ventura@bicworld.com
| Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr
2023 AGENDA
ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED
|3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2023 Results
|October 26, 2023 (post market close)
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BIC S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BIC S.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BIC S.A.
|60,10
|0,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.