15.02.2024 18:34:08
BIC: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of January 31, 2024
Disclosure of total number of voting rights and
number of shares forming the capital
as of January 31, 2024
CLICHY – February 15, 2024
Article L 233-8-II of the French "Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French "Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.
As of January 31, 2024, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 42,270,689 shares, representing:
- 62,760,500 voting rights,
- 62,309,637 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were €2,233.9 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
CONTACTS
| Investor Relations team
investors.info@bicworld.com
Kimberly Stewart
Head of Investor Relations
+33 6 37 01 42 68
kimberly.stewart@bicworld.com
| Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr
AGENDA
All dates are subject to change
|Full Year 2023 Results
|February 19, 2024, post market close
|First Quarter 2024 Results
|April 23, 2024, post market close
|2023 AGM
|May 29, 2024
