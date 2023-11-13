BIC: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of October 31, 2023

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and

number of shares forming the capital

as of October 31, 2023

CLICHY – November 13, 2023

Article L 233-8-II of the French "Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French "Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

As of October 31, 2023, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 43,952,226 shares, representing:

64,204,350 voting rights,

62,293,660 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were €2,233.9 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations team

investors.info@bicworld.com







Kimberly Stewart

Head of Investor Relations

+33 6 37 01 42 68

kimberly.stewart@bicworld.com



Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr

AGENDA

All dates are subject to change

Full Year 2023 Results February 19, 2024, post market close First Quarter 2024 Results April 23, 2024, post market close 2023 AGM May 29, 2024

Attachment