Bic: Disclosure of Trading In Own Shares for December 2023

Disclosure of Trading In Own Shares

for December 2023

CLICHY – January 04, 2024

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for December 2023:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 01/12/2023 20 435 62,1000 1 269 013,50 01/12/2023 3 011 61,9938 186 663,40 04/12/2023 4 994 61,8438 308 847,94 05/12/2023 5 61,3500 306,75 22/12/2023 8 545 64,7249 553 074,27 TOTAL 36 990 62,6630 2 317 905,86

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were €2,233.9 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

