BIC : Disclosure of trading in own shares for February 2023

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For February 2023

CLICHY – March 09, 2023

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for February 2023 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 15/02/2023 12 000 61,4797 737 756,05 16/02/2023 2 853 60,9614 173 922,80 17/02/2023 4 858 61,7726 300 091,20 17/02/2023 12 000 61,9500 743 400,00 20/02/2023 9 108 62,4225 568 544,13 20/02/2023 22 175 62,4660 1 385 184,46 21/02/2023 12 458 61,8349 770 339,18 21/02/2023 9 570 61,9800 593 148,60 21/02/2023 430 61,9800 26 651,40 22/02/2023 12 000 61,9112 742 934,40 23/02/2023 13 768 61,5465 847 372,21 23/02/2023 1 233 61,5465 75 886,83 24/02/2023 3 579 61,6464 220 632,47 24/02/2023 11 571 61,6464 713 310,49 27/02/2023 18 556 61,1509 1 134 716,10 27/02/2023 24 765 60,6876 1 502 928,41 27/02/2023 5 468 60,6876 331 839,80 27/02/2023 150 60,6876 9 103,14 28/02/2023 8 984 60,6850 545 194,04 TOTAL 185 526 61,5706 11 422 955,72

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Investor Relations team

investors.info@bicworld.com







Kimberly Stewart

Head of Investor Relations

kimberly.stewart@bicworld.com



Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr

2023 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Quarter 2023 Results April 25, 2023 (post market close) 2023 Annual General Meeting May 16, 2023 2nd Quarter and 1st Half 2023 Results July 26, 2023 (post market close) 3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2023 Results October 25, 2023 (post market close)

