04.04.2023 18:03:59

BIC : Disclosure of trading in own shares for February 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                        

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For February 2023

CLICHY – March 09, 2023

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for February 2023 :

DateNumber of sharesAverage weighted price in €Amount in €
15/02/202312 00061,4797737 756,05
16/02/20232 85360,9614173 922,80
17/02/20234 85861,7726300 091,20
17/02/202312 00061,9500743 400,00
20/02/20239 10862,4225568 544,13
20/02/202322 17562,46601 385 184,46
21/02/202312 45861,8349770 339,18
21/02/20239 57061,9800593 148,60
21/02/202343061,980026 651,40
22/02/202312 00061,9112742 934,40
23/02/202313 76861,5465847 372,21
23/02/20231 23361,546575 886,83
24/02/20233 57961,6464220 632,47
24/02/202311 57161,6464713 310,49
27/02/202318 55661,15091 134 716,10
27/02/202324 76560,68761 502 928,41
27/02/20235 46860,6876331 839,80
27/02/202315060,68769 103,14
28/02/20238 98460,6850545 194,04
TOTAL185 52661,570611 422 955,72

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations team
investors.info@bicworld.com  

 

Kimberly Stewart
Head of Investor Relations
kimberly.stewart@bicworld.com  

 		Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2023 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Quarter 2023 ResultsApril 25, 2023 (post market close)
2023 Annual General MeetingMay 16, 2023
2nd Quarter and 1st Half 2023 ResultsJuly 26, 2023 (post market close)
3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2023 ResultsOctober 25, 2023 (post market close)

