04.02.2025 17:45:00
BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares for January 2025
Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For January 2025
CLICHY – February 04, 2025
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for January 2025:
- No transactions for January 2025.
ABOUT BIC
A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 14,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitment to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.
CONTACTS
|Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
brice.paris@bicworld.com
Michèle Ventura
Senior Investor Relations Manager
+33 6 79 31 50 37
michele.ventura@bicworld.com
|Bethridge Toovell
VP Global Communications
+1 917 821 4249
bethridge.toovell@bicworld.com
Apolline Celeyron
Senior Communications Manager
+33 6 13 63 44 43
apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com
Agenda
All dates to be confirmed
|Full Year 2024 Results
|February 18, 2025 (post market close)
|First Quarter 2025 Results
|April 23, 2025 (post market close)
