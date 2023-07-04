BIC : disclosure of trading in own shares for June 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For June 2023

CLICHY – July 04, 2023

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for June 2023 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 01/06/2023 10 000 55,1346 551 346,45 02/06/2023 2 490 54,7081 136 223,15 05/06/2023 1 888 55,1014 104 031,50 05/06/2023 25 113 55,1000 1 383 726,30 06/06/2023 2 500 54,9000 137 250,00 06/06/2023 15 000 54,1000 811 500,00 07/06/2023 1 200 53,9000 64 680,00 07/06/2023 7 000 54,1103 378 772,10 09/06/2023 14 500 53,7500 779 375,00 12/06/2023 15 100 54,1000 816 910,00 13/06/2023 5 000 54,0500 270 250,00 13/06/2023 14 650 53,7000 786 705,00 13/06/2023 7 752 54,3000 420 933,60 13/06/2023 1 860 53,9759 100 395,25 14/06/2023 55 759 54,6000 3 044 441,40 14/06/2023 14 420 54,4500 785 169,00 14/06/2023 14 965 54,5500 816 340,75 14/06/2023 19 589 54,5174 1 067 941,35 15/06/2023 31 897 54,5000 1 738 386,50 15/06/2023 63 965 54,5500 3 489 290,75 15/06/2023 15 260 54,4000 830 144,00 16/06/2023 16 750 54,5000 912 875,00 TOTAL 356 658 54,4687 19 426 687,10

ABOUT BIC

