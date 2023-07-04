|
04.07.2023 17:46:00
BIC : disclosure of trading in own shares for June 2023
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For June 2023
CLICHY – July 04, 2023
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for June 2023 :
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average weighted price in €
|Amount in €
|01/06/2023
|10 000
|55,1346
|551 346,45
|02/06/2023
|2 490
|54,7081
|136 223,15
|05/06/2023
|1 888
|55,1014
|104 031,50
|05/06/2023
|25 113
|55,1000
|1 383 726,30
|06/06/2023
|2 500
|54,9000
|137 250,00
|06/06/2023
|15 000
|54,1000
|811 500,00
|07/06/2023
|1 200
|53,9000
|64 680,00
|07/06/2023
|7 000
|54,1103
|378 772,10
|09/06/2023
|14 500
|53,7500
|779 375,00
|12/06/2023
|15 100
|54,1000
|816 910,00
|13/06/2023
|5 000
|54,0500
|270 250,00
|13/06/2023
|14 650
|53,7000
|786 705,00
|13/06/2023
|7 752
|54,3000
|420 933,60
|13/06/2023
|1 860
|53,9759
|100 395,25
|14/06/2023
|55 759
|54,6000
|3 044 441,40
|14/06/2023
|14 420
|54,4500
|785 169,00
|14/06/2023
|14 965
|54,5500
|816 340,75
|14/06/2023
|19 589
|54,5174
|1 067 941,35
|15/06/2023
|31 897
|54,5000
|1 738 386,50
|15/06/2023
|63 965
|54,5500
|3 489 290,75
|15/06/2023
|15 260
|54,4000
|830 144,00
|16/06/2023
|16 750
|54,5000
|912 875,00
|TOTAL
|356 658
|54,4687
|19 426 687,10
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
CONTACTS
| Investor Relations team
investors.info@bicworld.com
Michèle Ventura
Investor Relations Senior Manager
michele.ventura@bicworld.com
| Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr
2023 AGENDA
ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED
|2nd Quarter and 1st Half 2023 Results
|July 26, 2023 (post market close)
|3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2023 Results
|October 26, 2023 (post market close)
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BIC S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BIC S.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BIC S.A.
|53,45
|0,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Nationalfeiertag "Independence Day": ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX schließt leicht im Minus -- Wall Street bleibt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit Gewinnen. In Deutschland ging es leicht abwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen schlugen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. An den US-Börsen findet am Dienstag feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.