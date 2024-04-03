|
03.04.2024 17:45:00
Bic: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For March 2024
Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For March 2024
CLICHY – April 03, 2024
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for March 2024:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average weighted price in €
|Amount in €
|01/03/2024
|6 646
|66,8492
|444 279,90
|04/03/2024
|1 198
|66,9807
|80 242,88
|04/03/2024
|46 067
|67,0500
|3 088 792,35
|06/03/2024
|7 629
|66,9573
|510 817,15
|07/03/2024
|5 312
|66,6138
|353 852,51
|07/03/2024
|25 000
|66,7500
|1 668 750,00
|08/03/2024
|11 780
|66,4375
|782 633,75
|11/03/2024
|25 000
|65,6500
|1 641 250,00
|11/03/2024
|2 139
|65,4444
|139 985,57
|13/03/2024
|2 002
|65,1116
|130 353,42
|15/03/2024
|15 595
|64,9352
|1 012 664,44
|18/03/2024
|1 563
|64,4493
|100 734,26
|19/03/2024
|9 549
|63,6888
|608 164,35
|20/03/2024
|11 600
|63,5000
|736 600,00
|20/03/2024
|10 000
|63,4000
|634 000,00
|21/03/2024
|5 171
|63,2096
|326 856,84
|25/03/2024
|30 000
|63,5000
|1 905 000,00
|TOTAL
|216 251
|65,5025
|14 164 977,42
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2023, BIC Net Sales were €2,263 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
CONTACTS
| Investor Relations team
investors.info@bicworld.com
Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 1 45 19 55 28
brice.paris@bicworld.com
| Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr
2024 Agenda
All dates to be confirmed
|1st Quarter 2024 Results
|April 23, 2024 (post market close)
|2024 Annual General Meeting
|May 29, 2024
|2nd Quarter and 1st Half 2024 Results
|July 31, 2024 (post market close)
|3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2024 Results
|October 23, 2024 (post market close)
Attachment
