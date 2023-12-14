14.12.2023 17:45:00

Bic: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For November 2023

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For November 2023

CLICHY – December 14, 2023

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for November 2023:

DateNumber of sharesAverage weighted price in €Amount in €
07/11/20234059,45632 378,25
09/11/20236 56161,6398404 418,45
10/11/202311 00061,6118677 729,80
13/11/20235 92960,7315360 077,06
14/11/202310 41961,1056636 659,25
15/11/202311 50061,7045709 601,75
16/11/202312 00061,7984741 580,80
17/11/202310 27161,9270636 052,22
20/11/202312 41961,8362767 943,77
21/11/202312 34961,2394756 245,35
22/11/202312 51061,0582763 838,08
23/11/202312 10362,6236757 933,43
23/11/20233 59462,6500225 164,10
24/11/202316 34162,31281 018 253,46
27/11/202316 28462,77691 022 259,04
28/11/202311 50062,5165718 939,75
29/11/202311 29361,9795699 934,49
30/11/20238 00061,8500494 800,00
30/11/20237 48761,6478461 557,25
TOTAL191 60061,875611 855 366,31

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were €2,233.9 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations team
investors.info@bicworld.com  

 

Kimberly Stewart
Head of Investor Relations
+33 6 37 01 42 68
kimberly.stewart@bicworld.com

 		Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

AGENDA

All dates are subject to change

Full Year 2023 ResultsFebruary 19, 2024, post market close
First Quarter 2024 ResultsApril 23, 2024, post market close
2023 AGMMay 29, 2024

Attachment


