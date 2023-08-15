BIC JOINS FORCES WITH MARVEL STUDIOS' "THE MARVELS" TO EMPOWER FANS TO "WRITE WITH MIGHT"

Just in time for back-to-school, fans can enter an epic sweepstakes for a chance to win exclusive prizes, movie tickets and more tied to Marvel Studios' "The Marvels"

SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC is kicking off the back-to-school season this year with "Write with Might," a sweepstakes offering fans a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two to the premiere of Marvel Studios' "The Marvels", in theaters November 10.

Through August 31, 2023, BIC is rewarding a select group of dreamers with an unforgettable experience inspired by the belief that effort and creativity in and of themselves can be a real-life superpower and, with a little luck, can take you to places you did not expect.

Fans can enter the sweepstakes via www.bicwritewithmight.com for an opportunity to win prizes, including limited-edition BIC pens inspired by Marvel Studios' "The Marvels" (available exclusively at Office Depot and OfficeMax), film-themed memorabilia, Fandango Promotional Code, and free BIC products. One lucky grand prize winner will have the chance to win a trip to the premiere of "The Marvels", complete with airfare, lodging, food, and more.

Additionally, consumers who buy $15 or more of BIC stationery in one transaction at any physical or online retailer between now and November 30, 2023 will be eligible to receive a $5 Fandango Promotional Code* , which can be redeemed to see Marvel Studios' "The Marvels" in theaters November 10. Consumers can also celebrate the film with a limited-edition set of four-color ball pens, each inspired by Captain Marvel, Captain Monica Rambeau, Ms. Marvel or Goose the Flerken and available only at Office Depot and OfficeMax. The pens let you choose from four ink colors—black, blue, red, and green—with just one click, making them great for color-coding school supplies or organizing notes, or anything else you can dream up.

"At BIC, we believe putting a pen in a young person's hand is an act of inspiration – one that fuels creativity and unleashes the imagination," said Colin Smyth, Head of Marketing at BIC. "That's why we are especially thrilled about Write With Might with Marvel Studios' 'The Marvels', a program that champions the power of the pen."

For more details on how to enter, visit https://www.bicwritewithmight.com/enter .

VMLY&R Commerce, WPP's end to end creative commerce agency, serves as creative lead on the collaboration between BIC and Marvel Studios' "The Marvels."

* $5 Fandango Promotional Code ("Code") good towards the purchase of one movie ticket (up to $5 total ticket price and associated fees and charges) to see Marvel Studios' The Marvels or select Disney / Marvel Studios' titles at Fandango partner theaters in the U.S. Offer valid only for purchases at Fandango.com or via the Fandango app. Must be 18+ and a resident of the U.S. to participate. Code is void if not redeemed by 12/31/23. Not for resale; void if sold or exchanged. Offer valid for one-time use only. Limit 2 Codes per household. The redemption of the Code is subject to Fandango's Terms and Policies at www.fandango.com/terms-and-policies. See www.activaterewards.com/writewithmight/details for full details.

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , or YouTube .

ABOUT MARVEL STUDIOS' THE MARVELS

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

Marvel Studios' "The Marvels" stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Nia DaCosta directs with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' "The Marvels" opens in U.S. theaters on November 10.

