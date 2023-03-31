|
31.03.2023 17:40:00
BIC : Nomination of a second Director representing the employees
Nomination of a second Director representing the employees
Clichy, France– 31 March 2023 - BIC announces the appointment of Héla Madiouni, as Director representing the employees for the Board of Directors of Société BIC. She was nominated by the Group’s Works Council on March 30, 2023. Héla Madiouni becomes the second Director representing the employees with Vincent Bedhome. She has been appointed in replacement of Inna Kostuk who resigned on October 14, 2022. Her mandate will last for the next three years.
Héla Madiouni is a graduate of ICN Business School and holds a Master's degree in Accounting and Financial Sciences and Techniques. In 2006, she started her career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers in Paris as an auditor. She joined the BIC Group Finance team in 2013 within the Group Finance Department. Since 2021, she has been Group Consolidation and Reporting Director.
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
