02.08.2024 08:30:00
BIC: RELEASE AND AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
Clichy, France, August 2nd, 2024
RELEASE AND AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
The 2024 Half-Year Financial Report of SOCIÉTÉ BIC (Paris: BB) was released and is now available on BIC’s website on this link.
About BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2023, BIC Net Sales were €2,263 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
Contacts
| Investor Relations team
investors.info@bicworld.com
Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 1 45 19 55 28
brice.paris@bicworld.com
| Apolline Celeyron
Senior Communications Manager
+33 1 45 19 56 09
Apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com
Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr
2024 Agenda
All dates to be confirmed
|3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2024 Results
|October 23, 2024 (post market close)
|Full Year 2024 Results
|February 18, 2025 (post market close)
