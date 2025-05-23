BIC Aktie
23.05.2025 17:45:00
BIC: Remuneration of Non-Executive Corporate Officer
Publication in accordance with recommendation 26-1 of the AFEP-MEDEF Code of Corporate Governance for listed companies and in application of article L.22-10-13 of the French Commercial Code
Change to the remuneration of the Chair of the Board of Directors
Clichy, France – May 23, 2025 – In its meeting of May 20, 2025, under the chairmanship of Edouard Bich, the Board of Directors of Société BIC, upon the recommendation of the Remuneration Committee, decided the following:
REMUNERATION FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2025
Following the nomination of Edouard Bich as Chair of the Board of Directors, it was decided to modify the fixed annual remuneration of the Chair with effect May 20, 2025. The annual fixed remuneration will return to its previous level of 300,000 euros per year, versus 400,000 euros voted at the Annual General Meeting on May 20, 2025.
The Company specifies that this change remains in line with the remuneration policy approved by shareholders at the Annual Shareholders Meeting held on May 20, 2025. This remuneration remains exclusively fixed, in accordance with best governance practices and the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Code.
The 2025 Remuneration Policy, voted under Resolution 14 during the Annual Shareholders Meeting of May 20, 2025 remains applicable to Nikos Koumettis, Chair of the Board for the period from January 1 to May 20, 2025.
Under the provisions of articles L.22-10-34 II and L.22-10-8 of the French Commercial Code, the payment of these amounts is contingent on a positive vote of the Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held in 2026 (ex-post vote).
Contacts
|Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
brice.paris@bicworld.com
Investor Relations
investors.info@bicworld.com
|Bethridge Toovell
VP Group Communications
+1 917 821 4249
bethridge.toovell@bicworld.com
Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations
+33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr
Agenda
All dates are to be confirmed
|H1 2025 results
|July 30th, 2025
|Q3 2025 net sales
|October 28th, 2025
|Full Year 2025 results
|February 24th, 2026
About BIC
BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. Its vision: to bring simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to providing high-quality, affordable, and reliable products has made BIC a symbol of reliability and innovation. Present in more than 160 countries and with more than 13,000 employees worldwide, BIC brings together iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Colors™, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer®, and many others. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices, BIC is also recognized for its unwavering commitment to sustainability and education. To learn more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to discover the full range of BIC products, visit www.fr.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.
