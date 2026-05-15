Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
16.05.2026 00:42:41
Bicara Stock Is Up 50%, and One Biotech Investor Has Made It a 29% Portfolio Bet
Omega Fund Management disclosed a buy of 187,500 shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) in a May 15, 2026, SEC filing, with the estimated transaction value at $3.23 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Omega Fund Management bought 187,500 additional shares of Bicara Therapeutics, with an estimated transaction value of $3.23 million based on the average closing price from January through March 2026. The quarter-end value of the BCAX position increased by $10.48 million, a figure that includes both the share addition and price appreciation during the period.Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative bifunctional antibody therapies for solid tumor cancers. The company’s strategy centers on advancing its lead program, ficerafusp alfa, through clinical development to address significant unmet needs in oncology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!