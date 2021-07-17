|
17.07.2021 16:07:00
Bicycle Crank Motor Market Growth in Leisure Products Industry| Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Bicycle Crank Motor Market size and it is expected to reach 9207.64 thousand units, at a decelerating CAGR of 17.33% during 2021-2025. This research study helps in a deep understanding of the underlying forces driving the market growth and targeting current and potential customers across segmentations.
According to our comprehensive survey, the need to improve business efficiency is projected to significantly support market growth during the forecast period.
Bicycle Crank Motor Market in the US: Key Highlights
- Bicycle Crank Motor Market Vendors and Competitive Analysis
- Bicycle Crank Motor Market Region Opportunities 2021-2025
- Bicycle Crank Motor Market Insights by motor power
- Bicycle Crank Motor Market Drivers & Trends
Bicycle Crank Motor Market in 2021-2025: Methodology Analysis
The data presented by Technavio is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research for all modules such as -
- Primary & Secondary Sources
- Data Synthesis & Data Validation
- Qualitative & Quantitively Reports
COVID-19 Impact on the Bicycle Crank Motor Market
The Technavio report analyzes the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, and Bicycle Crank Motor Market is expected to have an indirect impact due to the spread. In the short term, the market demand will show inferior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.
Bicycle Crank Motor Market Drivers & Trends with Technavio
The Bicycle Crank Motor Market provides detailed information on key trends and drivers that is the essence of business planning and strengthening marketing strategies across regions and segmentations.
One of the key factors impeding bicycle crank motor market growth is the high maintenance cost of crank motors.
Bicycle Crank Motor Market – 2021 - 2025 | Segmentation
Bicycle Crank Motor Market – has been prepared based on in-depth market analysis from industry experts. The report covers the competitive landscape, market landscape, market segmentation type, five forces analysis, marketing size, vendors, the market size by application, vendor analysis, and geographical landscape.
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Motor power
- Market segments
- Comparison by Motor power
- 300W crank motor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 200W crank motor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 400W crank motor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Motor power
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG
- Continental AG
- Derby Cycle Holding GmbH
- Kervelo SAS
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Shimano Inc.
- TDCM Corp. Ltd.
- Yamaha Corp.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
