Biden Announces Re-Election Bid, Trump Predicts WWIII

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Neatly book-ending the decline of Fox News's Tucker Carlson was the official, fully anticipated announcement that President Biden will be seeking a second term as president. Biden called for Americans to unite behind causes of equity, prosperity and freedom, exhorting, "this is not a time to be complacent."Continue reading