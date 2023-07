Biden Plans to Remove Student Loan Debt from 804,000 Americans: Here's How You Can Qualify

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Recently, student loan borrowers were dealt a harsh blow when the Supreme Court ruled against President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Under Biden's proposal, borrowers had the potential to shed up to $20,000 in federal student loans.But even though that specific student loan forgiveness plan was shot down by the Supreme Court, student loan forgiveness has always been an option for qualifying borrowers -- and it still is for those who meet the right criteria. And now, the Biden administration is taking steps to help ensure that those who are entitled to student loan forgiveness don't end up slipping through the cracks.Image source: Getty Images.