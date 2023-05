Biden Proposes Flight Compensation Mandates

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Comedian John Mulaney has a bit where he asks a Delta boarding crew if he can get on a plane to go home. They say, "NO! It's delayed nine hours," spit in his face, give him a meal voucher that doesn't work, and eventually frame him for murder. While hyperbolic, is it really that far off from the truth?On Monday, the Biden administration proposed curbing those annoyances by requiring airlines to provide travelers with cash compensation, hotel, food, and transportation accommodations in the event of lengthy delays or cancellations that were within the carrier's control.Continue reading