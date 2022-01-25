Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Biden to go to Pittsburgh as he looks get out of DC more
President Joe Biden is set to travel to Pittsburgh on Friday to spotlight his administration’s efforts to strengthen the nation’s supply chains and other aspects of his domestic agenda.The White House announced Biden’s trip on Monday after the president said last week he would look to get out of Washington more in the second year of his presidency. Biden, who seen his poll numbers sink in the midst of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation, said it was important he “go out and talk to the public” about what he’s already accomplished and why Congress needs to get behind the rest of his domestic agenda. The visit will take Biden, a Pennsylvania native, to a key battleground in this year’s midterm congressional elections. The battle to replace Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking reelection, is expected to be one of the most competitive Senate races in the 2022 cycle.Democrats currently control the evenly divided Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.這篇文章 Biden to go to Pittsburgh as he looks get out of DC more 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
