|
07.04.2022 02:00:33
Big Banks May Use Payment Service Zelle to Take on Mastercard and Visa
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.America's big banks are in a football huddle about whether to call an audible that would screen credit card companies out from one of their most lucrative revenue sources.According to The Wall Street Journal, several notable Wall Street names are considering expanding their use of money transfer service Zelle to retail purchases, which would come at the expense of card issuers like Mastercard or Visa. Who owns Zelle? The banks.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!