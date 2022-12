Big Box Stores are Fueling a Commercial Real Estate Revival

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Don't close the book on Barnes & Noble just yet. Contrary to popular belief, the chain of sprawling bookstores isn't just surviving in the age of Amazon -- it's thriving, with 30 new stores planned for next year.It's not the only one. A bevy of old-school, brick-and-mortar retailers have either grown their physical footprints in the past 12 months or plan to grow in the next 12, as detailed in a Wall Street Journal feature published on Monday. The return of big box to the big time is in turn creating a post-pandemic boomlet for the commercial real estate market.