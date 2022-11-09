Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Appoints Four New Executives to National Board

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the preeminent leader in one-to-one youth mentoring in the United States, has announced the election of four new Board members, including Betsy Burdick, Founder and President of Momentors, Inc., Tim Ellis, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the National Football League (NFL), Nicole Peterson, Vice President, Global Planning & Analysis of UPS, and Kathy Shields, Founder and Chairperson of the Jack and Kathy Family Foundation. Together, these individuals bring unmatched levels of expertise and unique leadership skills that will help increase equity, impact, and growth across BBBSA to make a lasting impact on both young people and mentors throughout the organization.

"We look forward to working with this strong, dedicated group of executives who bring such diverse backgrounds and experience, all with the same goal of supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of America's mission and values," said Michael Carrel, BBBSA National Board Chair. "These individuals join our entire Board in our commitment to empowering young people through mentorship and leading by example to empower the next generation to thrive."

The newest members of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America's Board include:

Betsy Burdick: After practicing law at Reid & Reige, Cigna, Atkin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld, and Mercer, Betsy shifted her focus to philanthropic causes where she could utilize her legal expertise to advocate for underserved individuals. Most recently, she has founded a nonprofit organization that provides microloans and personal coaching to small business owners who don't have access to traditional financing and mentorship. Betsy has always been a voice for those who need strong and persuasive representation.

Tim Ellis: Ranked Number 1 on Ad Age's "Marketer of the Year" list in 2021, Tim's role as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the NFL is responsible for all aspects of the NFL's marketing organization and directly oversees research, content development, consumer engagement promotions and more. Tim is enthusiastic about making the NFL into a sports league that is making major strides to be more human and compassionate, with its finger on the pulse of societal issues.

Nicole Peterson: Joining the Board with more than 30 years of industry knowledge, Nicole has experience leading global functions, executing financial strategy and overseeing transactions on a worldwide basis. Currently, Nicole is the Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis at UPS, where she provides strategic direction through financial planning, information management, reporting and more. With an extensive history in supporting organizations focused on improving the futures of young people, Nicole has served on the Girls, Inc. Atlanta Metro Board of Directors and was heavily involved with the Young Women's Leadership Academy in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kathy Shields: Kathy brings a wealth of knowledge and nonprofit experience to the BBBSA National Board. Prior to her and her husband starting the Jack and Kathy Family Foundation in 2020, dedicated to improving the lives of underserved youth in Massachusetts and Florida, Kathy sat on the board of Crossroads, a nonprofit summer camp for at-risk youth. With a passion for volunteering and helping those who need more support, Kathy has also been a member of the Charity Guild of Brockton along with being an Associate at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Kathy currently serves as the Chair of the board of her own foundation.

"I can't say enough about our newest group of dedicated members to our Board of Directors," said Big Brothers Big Sisters of America President and CEO Artis Stevens. "Everyone on our Board believes in the transformative power of mentorship and I'm looking forward to ushering in new perspectives and compassion as we work together to advance equity and mentorship access."

These appointments will join current BBBSA Board members, including executives from Fortune 500 companies such as PepsiCo Beverages North America, iHeartRadio, and Centene Corporation.

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of America's Board of Directors, please visit: https://www.bbbs.org/leadership/

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org .

