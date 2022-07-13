BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF AMERICA NAMES TRAVIS GIBSON AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

TAMPA, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization in the United States, has named Travis Gibson as its Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Gibson will lead the long-term strategic planning and implementation of information technology investments for BBBSA and its network of over 230 agencies. In addition, his leadership will establish and oversee enterprise network architecture to ensure system interoperability and information sharing, maintaining information security and privacy across the organization's network.

Gibson brings expertise as a senior technology leader and corporate strategist from a diverse range of technologies across multiple industry settings. He has served as the Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer advisor for organizations including LVMH, DeBeers Diamond Jeweler's, Cox Automotive, Michael Kors, Council of School Supervisors (NYC), Vera Wang, and others. During his early career as an IT engineer, he worked for Amazon, Choice Hotels International, and a large medical network in Arizona.

"I am thrilled to join the organization at such a pivotal time and honored to lead the highly talented IT team here at BBBSA," said Gibson. "The vision and opportunity to advance our systems for the entire Big Brothers Big Sisters network will help deliver on our mission today and in the future."

Prior to joining BBBSA, Travis was the Head of Cybersecurity, Infrastructure and IT Operations for Make-A-Wish America, with responsibility for developing and maintaining the enterprise cybersecurity program, the enterprise IT infrastructure, application support, and IT operations for over 10,000 employees and volunteers in the U.S. and territories.

"The foundation of our work is human connection and today's technology developments offer the opportunity to transform relationships by empowering every single constituency of our network—donors, partners, volunteers, parents, staff, boards and young people," said Artis Stevens, president and CEO, BBBSA. "I am looking forward to collaborating with Travis on our digital transformation across the organization and ensure agencies are able to create more accessible and innovative ways to support life-changing mentoring experiences for our Bigs and Littles."

Gibson will remain based in Arizona with his wife and three children. Additionally, Gibson serves as the IT and Cybersecurity Advisor of the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce playing a key role in identifying high school curriculum to support youth career development in technology. He is also a member of the Information Systems and Control Association and holds several industry professional certifications in Technology, Cybersecurity and Business.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org .

