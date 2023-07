Big change to child benefit could help thousands of parents avoid HMRC fines

People earning more than £50,000 a year and their partners will not need to fill in self-assessment tax formThousands of parents could be freed up from the chore of having to fill in a self-assessment tax form after the government announced changes to a tax charge that affects higher earners.Ministers have said that in future, those in work who are affected by the “high income child benefit charge” – which affects people earning more than £50,000 a year and their partners – will not have to register for self-assessment in order to pay what they owe. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel