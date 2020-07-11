Big Easy Ranch Recipient of Best of Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator™

COLUMBUS, Texas, July 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Big Easy Ranch is one of only forty-seven restaurants in Texas to receive the Best of Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator™. As noted by Wine Spectator™, wine programs are evaluated on a number of criteria to be eligible for this award. Only wine programs with superior presentation, proper glassware, wine service training, and proper storage conditions are considered. Typically offering 350 or more selections, these wine lists must display excellent breadth across multiple winegrowing regions, offer significant vertical depth of top producers and offer multiple bottle sizes.

The Wine Cellar at Big Easy Ranch includes private wine lockers for its members featuring over 750 wine labels and more than 4,500 bottles focusing on small, family-owned wineries and top estates from the United States and around the world. Big Easy Ranch Lodge Manager & Sommelier Scott Benjamin states "The extensive wine list has been two years in the making with half bottles, magnums, older vintages and vertical selections that are carefully selected and curated to complement the overall culinary experience. We are honored to receive this award and be recognized among the most distinguished restaurants in the state."

Big Easy Ranch has collaborated with Tor Vineyards for a private wine selection that includes a 2018 Chardonnay and 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon bearing the ranch's name. Winemaker Jeff Ames has worked with Thomas Rivers-Brown on projects such as Schrader, Maybach, and Outpost and delivers bold, restrained and elegant wines for these private selections.

Exclusive to members, wine dinners bring notable sommeliers and vineyards that have included Tor Kenward of Tor Wines, Fred Dame, Master Sommelier and founder of the Court of Master Sommeliers representing Daou Vineyards and Fredrik Johansson with Staglin Family Vineyard.

Located in Colorado County, Big Easy Ranch opened in 2016 as a private ranch providing hunting and sporting activities for its members and guests. Spanning 2,000 acres of hill country terrain, first class amenities include a nine-hole par three golf course with practice facilities, golf teaching center, sporting clays course, fishing lakes, infinity pool, wingshooting, whitetail and exotic hunting, overnight accommodations, first class dining and an award winning wine program.

Direct inquiries relating to the wine program to Scott Benjamin, Lodge Manager & Sommelier, and marketing inquiries to Nicole Scarbrough, Membership Director, at 979.733.8635

SOURCE Big Easy Ranch