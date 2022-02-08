|
08.02.2022 04:30:00
Big Game Ticket Auction to Support Palm Beach Zoo
PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dream opportunity for any football and wildlife fan kicks off today, Monday, February 7, 2022. Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society is auctioning off two owners' seat tickets for this Sunday's big game.
The winning bidder gets two seats to watch the ultimate gridiron match up live, while doing good for wildlife and wild places. The seats are located in Section 213, Row 1, of SoFi Stadium located in Inglewood, California.
The winner will also receive a Zoo Donor Tour (VIP Tour) for up to six people. The exclusive tour includes behind-the-scenes access to habitats of exotic and rare animals, while learning how the team at Palm Beach Zoo is caring for wildlife in Florida and around the globe.
Bidding starts at $20,000 for two tickets. You can place a bid at https://qtego.net/qlink/palmbeachzoo. Bidding for the tickets will close at 5:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The package does not include airfare, hotel, parking or entry to ancillary events.
For more information on the auction or to make a donation, contact the zoo's Philanthropy Coordinator Brittany Wade at VIP@palmbeachzoo.org.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-game-ticket-auction-to-support-palm-beach-zoo-301477135.html
SOURCE Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen fester -- Wall Street zum Sitzungsende mit Aufschlägen -- Asiatische Indizes schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zog am Dienstag kräftig an und auch der deutsche Leitindex konnte zulegen. Mit einem Plus zeigte sich der US-Leitindex im Dienstagshandel. An den Märkten in Asien ging es auch am Dienstag in verschiedene Richtungen.