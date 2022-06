Big Insider Buying at SoFi: Should You Follow?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors seem to be pricing in a recession before it has occurred, so financial stocks have sold off hard. Hit even harder? Newer fintech stocks, which have come onto the public markets within the past five years.That's because fintechs don't have a long track record to make investors comfortable. After all, it's hard to know how good a lender's underwriting is until after the fact.Still, many new fintechs do have innovative technology and businesses models, and several operate on the prime end of the credit spectrum, contrary to popular belief.Continue reading