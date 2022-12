Big Kids Living at Home are Spending a Fortune on Luxury Brands

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.It's one thing when your 27-year-old is living in their childhood bedroom, but it's quite another when they're doing so wearing a Rolex and Golden Goose flats.Historic numbers of young adults still living at home with their parents are fueling a luxury boom in the US and UK.Continue reading