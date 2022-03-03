Big Lots Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $49.84 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $97.99 million, or $2.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Big Lots Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $53.62 million or $1.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $1.73 billion from $1.74 billion last year.

Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $49.84 Mln. vs. $97.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.63 vs. $2.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.89 -Revenue (Q4): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.74 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 to $1.20