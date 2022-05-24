Big Lots kicks off summer savings with 'inflation-busting' discounts, new ad series

'Bridesmaids' star Wendi McLendon-Covey encourages customers to create their backyard oasis at Big Lots in new ad campaign

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc . (NYSE: BIG), one of America's largest home discount retailers, is stepping up to help customers beat inflation with deep discounts this summer, starting with savings of 25% to 50% on patio furniture and accessories, Broyhill furniture, and Sealy and Serta queen and king mattresses now through June 4. To promote the company's summer sales, actress Wendi McLendon-Covey, of "The Goldbergs" and "Bridesmaids" fame, appears in new ads showing shoppers how to create a patio and backyard space envied by their neighbors.

"We know inflation and gas prices are on everyone's minds right now, and it's important that customers know we're here for them, as we've always been. Helping them live big and save lots is our mission and built into everything we do," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "We offer the top brands our customers love at some of the lowest everyday prices anywhere. Stacking our inflation-busting discounts on top of already low prices is a significant opportunity for savings."

The Memorial Day "Price Crush Summer Sale," running now through June 4, features 50% off patio cushions, stacking chairs, tables, summer serveware and Broyhill home décor; 40% off wicker seating and outdoor lighting; and 30% off the entire stock of planters, pools, waterparks, summer toys and swim accessories. Customers can also save 25% on patio dining, grills and fire pits; Sealy and Serta queen and king mattresses; and Big Lots' exclusive Broyhill furniture.

Big Lots launched its breakthrough " Be A BIGionaire " campaign featuring Retta, from "Good Girls" and "Parks and Recreation" in May 2021 and introduced a "Happy Have-it-all-idays " version with "Superstar" Molly Shannon and Eric Stonestreet of "Modern Family" at Christmastime. The new "Pati-OMG" ad leverages McLendon-Covey's trademark comedic timing and talent.

"I love spending time outdoors and showing off my backyard, so I'm excited to be the new 'BIGionaire' for Big Lots' summer ads," said McLendon-Covey. "Big Lots is a fun, authentic brand that I love because they have a surprising variety of merch and it doesn't break the bank. I was blown away by the quality of Big Lots furniture and décor I saw on set. I was tempted to buy gazebos for everyone in my family!"

To learn about Big Lots sales, customers can sign up to be a BIG Rewards member and receive a 15% off joining bonus as well as rewards after every three purchases. BIG Rewards, ranked by Newsweek as one of America's Best Loyalty Programs of 2022, also includes frequent 20% off coupons, free item weekends, "Big Bucks" coupons, a birthday surprise and many other exclusive offers throughout the year. To shop online or find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com.

ABOUT BIG LOTS

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a leading home discount retailer and a Fortune 500 company, operating 1,432 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and same day delivery across thousands of items. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables and Hard Home. Ranked one of the fastest-growing eCommerce businesses by Digital Commerce 360 and the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award, Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering exceptional value to customers through the ultimate treasure hunt shopping experience, building a "best places to grow" culture, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns and doing good in local communities. For more information about the company, visit biglots.com.

Media Contact:

Taylor Castillejo

Tombras

tcastillejo@tombras.com

(865) 257-0026

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-lots-kicks-off-summer-savings-with-inflation-busting-discounts-new-ad-series-301553913.html

SOURCE Big Lots, Inc.