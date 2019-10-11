Big Lots Names Andrej Mueller as Executive Vice President of Business Strategy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) today announced the appointment of Andrej Mueller as Executive Vice President of Business Strategy. A native of Munich, Germany, Mr. Mueller has more than 15 years of experience in the consumer industry. His expertise is centered around profitable growth strategy, upgrading marketing, sales and advanced analytics capabilities, and delivering transformational change across a broad range of consumer companies. He has worked in both developed and developing retail environments across Europe, North and South America, Africa and Australia.

Commenting on today's announcement, Bruce Thorn, President and CEO of Big Lots stated, "We are excited to welcome to the Company an executive with Andrej's breadth of experience. His role is an expansion to our leadership team and part of the transformational roadmap for our future growth. Andrej is an exceptional strategist with insatiable curiosity and a collaborative work style that will prove invaluable as we position our business for long-term success under our Operation North Star strategic plan. He will report directly to me and is responsible for generating customer and competitive insights, as well as managing the Company's strategy planning efforts. Creating a data-driven enterprise strategy group ensures that we achieve operational excellence and an evergreen strategic planning process"

Prior to joining Big Lots, Mr. Mueller spent 18 years with the Boston Consulting Group where he most recently held the role of Managing Director and Partner in their German office. Mr. Mueller holds a Master's degree in business administration from the WHU Otto Beisheim School of Management.

About Big Lots

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a discount retailer operating 1,417 BIG LOTS stores in 47 states with product assortments in the merchandise categories of Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories. Our mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. We strive to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to our customers through surprise and delight, being a "best places to work" culture for our associates, rewarding our shareholders with consistent growth and top tier returns, and doing good in our communities as we do well. For more information about the Company, visit www.biglots.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-lots-names-andrej-mueller-as-executive-vice-president-of-business-strategy-300937141.html

SOURCE Big Lots, Inc.