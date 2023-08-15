|
15.08.2023 13:00:00
Big Lots to Report Second Quarter Results on August 29, 2023
Company to Broadcast Conference Call
COLUMBUS, Ohio , Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) today announced it will report the results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
A live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of its website at http://www.biglots.com/corporate/investors/ or by phone by dialing 877.407.3088 (Toll Free) or 201.389.0927 (Toll).
An archive will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://www.biglots.com/corporate/investors/ through midnight Tuesday, September 12, 2023. In addition, a replay of the call will be available through September 12 by dialing 877.660.6853 (Toll Free) or 201.612.7415 (Toll) and enter the Replay Conference ID: 13740499.
About Big Lots, Inc.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is one of America's largest home discount retailers, operating more than 1,420 stores in 48 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities. The Company's mission is to help customers "Live Big and Save Lots" by offering unique treasures and exceptional bargains on everything for their home, including furniture, seasonal decor, kitchenware, pet supplies, food items, laundry and cleaning essentials and more. Big Lots is the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award. For more information about the company or to find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-lots-to-report-second-quarter-results-on-august-29-2023-301900435.html
SOURCE Big Lots, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Big Lots Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Big Lots Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Big Lots Inc.
|7,74
|-4,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: Wall Street schwächelt zum Handelsschluss -- ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX schließt moderat im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte leichte Gewinne. Die US-Märkte präsentierten sich im Minus. An den asiatischen Börsen dominierten zur Wochenmitte die Bären.