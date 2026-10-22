Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
22.10.2026 11:00:02
Big Pharma vs. Breakthrough Biotech: Which ETF Has More Upside for Investors?
The Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:PJP) offers a lower-volatility approach to healthcare than the Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEMKT:PBE), which prioritizes high-growth but more volatile firms specializing in genomic research and biochemical engineering.
Investors seeking healthcare exposure often choose between established pharmaceutical giants and high-stakes biotechnology innovators. While both funds are issued by Invesco and focus exclusively on domestic companies, their distinct sub-industry concentrations lead to significantly different risk profiles and historical total return outcomes for long-term shareholders.
Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biotech Holdings LtdShs
Analysen zu Biotech Holdings LtdShs
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.