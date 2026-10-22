Big Pharma vs. Breakthrough Biotech: Which ETF Has More Upside for Investors?

The Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:PJP) offers a lower-volatility approach to healthcare than the Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEMKT:PBE), which prioritizes high-growth but more volatile firms specializing in genomic research and biochemical engineering.

Investors seeking healthcare exposure often choose between established pharmaceutical giants and high-stakes biotechnology innovators. While both funds are issued by Invesco and focus exclusively on domestic companies, their distinct sub-industry concentrations lead to significantly different risk profiles and historical total return outcomes for long-term shareholders.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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