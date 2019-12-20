Big Rewards for Big Weight Loss in the Big State

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthiby Announces Group Grand Prize of $5,000

Houston, Texas: Healthiby today announced the group that loses the most weight, among all Healthiby groups in 2020, will be eligible to win a grand prize of $5,000.

About the Group Grand Prize:

A new type of reward offered through Healthiby's year-long, online wellness program, the Group Grand Prize incentivizes Healthiby participants, based in Texas, to work together to achieve weight loss and other health goals. To work towards a healthier BMI, participants will track personal progress towards food, fitness and weight goals. Participants also join online teams of family and friends, or other Healthiby participants. During group sessions, they learn about and implement scientifically proven approaches to sustainable weight loss and chronic or pre-chronic condition management and keep each other on track towards success.

The group that collectively loses the most weight will win a $5,000 Group Grand Prize. For a group to qualify, each team member must qualify for a Progress Payout (below). Financial rewards improving key health indicators by the end of the year-long program include:



Progress Payout: Improve your A1C (by any amount) or your BMI (by losing at least 5% body weight) to qualify for a Progress Payout. The greater the improvement, the higher your payout percentage (from 25% to 200% of your HealthiBucks account balance).

Reversal Rewards: Reverse your Type 2 diabetes and earn$1,000. Reverse your Prediabetes and earn $500 .

. $5,000 Group Grand Prize: If your Healthiby group loses the most weight, compared to other Healthiby groups, over the course of the year, you'll all win $5,000 . Lose weight together, get rewarded together.

To join, a 'skin in the game' deposit is only $8/month for over nine months. The first 20 Houstonians to join Healthiby by January 5, 2020 join for free. For further information on eligibility requirements, visit http://www.healthiby.com or email join@healthiby.com

About Healthiby: A Houston-based startup, Healthiby began offering its online wellness rewards solution in May 2019. Healthiby aims to turn the catchphrase "invest in your health" into a reality for people living with costly chronic or pre-chronic conditions. Healthiby differs from existing consumer weight loss and wellness solutions because we: (1) are exclusively online, (2) incentivize short- and long-term habit change, (3) foster team comradery and accountability, (5) facilitate expert-led team sessions through videocalls, (6) provide engaging digital content with insights on the latest research related to chronic condition management, (7) are less expensive than comparable solutions (8) only reward achievement of health outcomes that reduce the risk of, prevent or better manage chronic conditions.

