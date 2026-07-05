Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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05.07.2026 05:50:00
"Big Short" Investor Michael Burry Is Now Betting Against Micron, Nvidia, and Tesla. Should You Be Worried?
Michael Burry spent this week putting entry prices on a bet against the artificial intelligence (AI) trade. In a June 30 post on his Substack, the hedge fund manager made famous by "The Big Short" disclosed short positions in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX). Two days later, he added a short against Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), reportedly entered near $1,052 per share. Burry is the investor who bet against the housing market ahead of the 2008 crash. When he targets three of the market's most widely held stocks at once, the question practically asks itself: Should you be worried?The answer starts with taking his argument seriously.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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