Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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15.04.2026 13:22:00
"Big Short" Investor Michael Burry Says Palantir Is Worth Less Than $50 a Share -- Here's Why He's Betting Against It in 2026
Artificial intelligence software powerhouse Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) remains one of the market's most polarizing stocks. Although the analyst community's consensus 12-month price target of $191.29 stands nearly 50% above the ticker's present price, Michael Burry argues that it's not even worth $50 per share. That's more than 60% below its present price.Here's what you need to know.If Burry's name rings a bell, it's likely because the story of his massively profitable bet against subprime mortgages back in the run-up to the financial crisis was featured in the 2015 film The Big Short (based on the 2010 book of the same name). His hedge fund -- Scion Capital -- dished out a return of nearly 490% between 2000 and 2008, with most of that gain materializing in the final year of that period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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